An allegation of a job not finished or even started now has a Pauls Valley man facing a charge of home repair fraud.
Elmer Guardado, 47, is accused of taking $84,000 to renovate a home that now has the state attorney general’s office considering an investigation.
The case goes back to Oct. 11, 2021 when the county sheriff’s office was contacted about a possible fraud.
A resident claims Guardado was hired to remodel a mobile home in the Pauls Valley area.
Court records show Guardado is a remodeling contractor who signed a written agreement calling for his work to be completed by Nov. 8, 2021.
With the work not completed the resident said several attempts to contact Guardado were unsuccessful until this past May.
Records show Guardado agreed to another written contract to finish the job by June 30.
The resident said with no work being done early Guardado was again not returning phone calls.
According to records, the five-figure total was paid to Guardado from August 2021 through the following October.
A complaint was filed with the attorney general’s office, records show.
Guardado’s initial court appearance on the charge has been pushed back to early December to allow his counsel to be present.
•••
A suspended sentence has been handed to a Lindsay woman accused of striking and injuring her 84-year-old grandmother this past summer.
Amy Lynn White, 26, was recently handed a two-year suspended sentence for an assault and battery charge.
The case stems from an incident on June 20 as the elderly woman, who is afflicted with Parkinson’s disease, claimed White was staying with her at her Lindsay residence.
She told authorities White became verbally and physically abusive because she had refused to drive her to a friend’s place in Purcell.
The woman claimed White grabbed both her arms and dragged her out of the house in an attempt to get the ride. Officers later reported observing bruising on her arms.
The sentence also applies to White’s charges of assaulting Maysville police officers who attempted to arrest her after an incident on June 7.
Officers were responding to the report of someone kicking in the door of a residence in Maysville.
Witnesses later said it was White who kicked in the door and began assaulting those inside.
Officers did report during the arrest White appeared unsteady on her feet and possibly under the influence of alcohol.
