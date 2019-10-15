Dale Gates of Pauls Valley passed away October 13, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 69 years. Dale was born June 28, 1950 in Lindsay, Oklahoma to Ilona Gertrude (Martin) Gates and Bernard C. Gates. He and his first wife, Carolyn Faye Gates, were married almost 26 years before sh…
Jerry Bland of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to Virgil Wesley and Martha Pauline (Leightner) Bland on December 8, 1946 in Lawton, Oklahoma and passed from this life on October 14, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 72 years. Jerry grew up and attended school in Indiahoma. He then atten…
