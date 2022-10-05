Homeless help a slow-grind

The progress is a slow-grind but ideas are still stretching well into the future for a group of volunteers working to establish a bit of hope for the homeless community in Garvin County.
Still in the early stages and searching for ways to help, active members of the nonprofit Hope for Tomorrow for Garvin County group are now focusing on finishing up a logo and brochure.
The idea is to have the materials to start bringing more awareness to a still new group working toward establishing a program capable of providing help to the homeless community in the area.
In previous discussions group members have made it clear their eventual goal is to not only provide food but someday maybe a shelter and the educational tools meant to help the homeless turn things around.
More recently some from the group went searching for a little insight with visits to two different types of homeless facilities.
One is the Mama T’s homeless shelter in Ada, which group President Amy Pack says is a high barrier facility supported only by donors. It includes tight restrictions on who can stay there.
Another is Homeless Alliance, which is a multi-agency homeless resource campus in Oklahoma City.
This facility receives federal funding so it’s open to anyone in need. It offers a low barrier shelter serving breakfast and lunch, while offering things like showers, mail service, lockers, phones and access to classes and other service providers.
Pack envisions both types of facilities someday being established in Pauls Valley to help the homeless in Garvin County.
“The railroad tracks are the dividing line here in Pauls Valley,” Pack said.
“I see us having facilities on both sides.”
What she means is the possibility of a full homeless shelter on the east side of town and a day facility to the west offering services meant to help people without a home get their lives turned around.
There’s also the hope of someday partnering with shelter and recovery programs in Stratford and Wynnewood.
Another focus for the group is figure out how to raise more money to support the effort.
So far the now non-profit Hope group still hasn’t finalized the process to start applying for grants.
“We really need to think about fundraisers,” she said.
“I’m banging my head to come up with something we can do. We could have one big fundraiser and other small fundraisers throughout the year so we can operate.”
Up to this point the group has raised nearly $2,300, she adds.
The group’s new mailing address to accept donations is P.O. Box 882 in Pauls Valley, while an account could be established at a local bank.
