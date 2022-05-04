Homeless help in early stages

There are still clearly more questions than answers as a group of volunteers are continuing their search to figure out how to help the homeless in the Pauls Valley area.
It still looks to be a daunting task as those volunteers with the new nonprofit Hope for Tomorrow of Garvin County group are looking for ways to help those in need not only soon but well into the future.
During recent months with the cold winter temperatures out there discussions centered more on ways to possibly establish a shelter here in PV as a way to get people inside and warm.
With that goal simply too big for now, the group's president, Amy Pack, believes the early focus should be to get firmly established, while being able to know where those in need can go to get help.
That makes looking for monetary help the first step as the group was only recently awarded the official nonprofit status allowing for more grant possibilities in the future, along with tax deductions for donors.
“Our number one priority is fundraising,” Pack said. “We need to work on fundraising.
“We do need to get some money coming in so we can do some things. We need to set a goal, think about some ideas for fundraisers and how much you think we could raise from them. We need realistic ideas for fundraisers and when can we have them.
“We need to find donors and figure out what resources we've got available, like medical care, education, food, clothing.”
As a way to find out more group members are planning to soon gather and take a trip to Ada to tour the Mamma T's emergency shelter in Ada.
The idea is to see a homeless shelter up close, one operating successfully for years, and maybe learn more about what the effort here in PV can do to help even during the group's early stages.
“I would like for us to consider looking into educational resources, like how to get a GED, financial classes, budgeting, to help them get on their feet,” Pack said.
What Pack is hoping to do is create a general list of resources available in Pauls Valley and the region.
“We need to find out what resources are available in Garvin County.”
Pauls Valley pastor Elaine Howsley believes another important piece is to learn more about what the homeless really want when they reach out for help.
“I feel like we're spinning our wheels if we don't know what the homeless are wanting,” Howsley said.
The group is still actively searching for a house or building in Pauls Valley that could be used as a place to call home while moving forward with the overall mission to help people homeless or just in need.
“I'd love to have a place we can put people when I get a call; get them out of that kind of situation,” Packs adds.
The group, which is also planning a community garden in town, has a new mailing address, P.O. Box 882 in Pauls Valley, to accept donations.
