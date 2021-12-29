Homeless help looks to the money

Money looks to be the first step for a Garvin County group now in the early stages of setting the foundation to someday be able to help those without a home.
In a recent meeting, only a handful for the Hope for Tomorrow of Garvin County nonprofit group so far, volunteers decided having a place to collect donations is a good start.
That means opening a bank account for the group as members continue looking at the best ways to establish an ongoing program to help the homeless in Pauls Valley and the entire county.
One local pastor already working to help the homeless coming through Pauls Valley said the funding is really the top priority if this effort is going to make a real difference.
“How do people contribute to this fund? Getting funding is something we need to do,” said Bruce Ford, who is also the group's vice president.
“There are people that want to donate to this. This will provide funding that we can use now. We need money available to do things now. This needs to be a priority.”
Ford and other pastors work as representatives of the PV Ministerial Alliance to do things like get people in need a room in a local motel, especially when the temperatures outside turn winter cold.
“There's a need. If everyone does a little bit we can do this. We've got to make up our minds to do this.”
With this in mind board President Amy Pack said a bank account will soon be established giving the group and the public a place to donate money.
Pack and others agree another important step early on is to find a place, even on a temporary basis, to provide help this winter, especially if it gets dangerously frigid such as last February's stretch of temperatures below zero.
“What we're wanting to do is offer a hand up not a hand out,” Pack said.
“This has to be one step at a time. Right now we need to be focused on temporary assistance for the winter – a short-term band-aid so we can get to long-term solutions.”
Here in the early stages the group is also working to create by-laws and a mission statement on what the group is really trying to accomplish.
“We need to figure out our purpose. What are we going to do to help people,” said Elaine Howsley, local pastor and board treasurer.
“Until we get a place we can set up shop it's going to be hard to help anyone,” she said, suggesting finding some type of empty office building that could be used on a temporary basis. “They need to have a place to come to.”
Howsley adds there is a bigger picture here when it comes to offering help to the homeless, such as maybe providing some tools to move them back toward the job market.
“We don't want to just house them or feed them. We also want to help them better their lives.”
And Ford stresses there are plenty of homeless individuals in this area these days.
“It varies,” he said. “I deal with a lot of homeless and many of them are staying in vacant houses. Some are coming through town and some are here.”
Board members did indicate they've heard some surprising responses when talking to others about the homeless situation in Pauls Valley – things like, “We don't need those kinds of people here,” with a suggestion to “put them on a bus” and send them away.
“We're all one choice from ending up on the street,” Pack said.
“One mistake and you're out there. That's what happened to me,” she said, adding her six-month time without a home only ended because she got help.
