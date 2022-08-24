Homeless help still seeks path

A small but passionate group of volunteers hoping to find a way to help the homeless are still searching for the right path after a recent event didn’t go as planned.
At first no one showed up to the recent event called “Hope Feed” as the plan was to hand out bagged meals to those in need.
Eventually a few bags were given out during the Aug. 9 gathering at The Ekklesia Church on the east side of Pauls Valley.
The turnout got volunteers with the nonprofit Hope for Tomorrow for Garvin County thinking there has got to be a better way of offering this kind of help to the homeless.
“We don’t want people to be uncomfortable,” said Amy Pack, who is serving as the group’s president.
“We’re kicking around plenty of ideas for the best ways for the food donated for the bagged meals to be given out. There’s one idea of going in groups of two or three to where they are, where they are squatting and giving them food and toiletries.”
The event represented a kind of start to working toward establishing a program capable of providing help to the homeless community in the area.
Discussion during monthly meetings shows the eventual goal is to not only provide food but someday maybe a shelter and educational tools meant to help the homeless turn things around.
The recent event was also meant to ask homeless folks what they really need when it comes to offering them help.
“We were attempting to find out what people were needing,” said local pastor Elaine Howsley.
“We would like to talk to them and find out what they need, so we can figure out what we can do to help.”
To find out more in the past some members have gone to other cities in the region to tour facilities there meant to help different segments of the homeless population.
The next visit could be to the Homeless Alliance group in Oklahoma City.
“We need to ask them how they got started,” Howsley said.
“We can come up with all kinds of ideas but we need more. Our mission is to give hope to the homeless.”
Recently another church in Pauls Valley, The House, became the first ongoing supporter of the program with both money and volunteers coming for the cause.
The group is also considering the possibility of establishing an endowment or trust to fund the program well into the future.
On a more short-term basis the group is looking into the possibility of seeking donations through some type of raffle or auction offered at upcoming community events, such as the BrickFest event in late September.
“I believe in giving a hand up not a hand out,” Pack said, referring to a phrase that's part of the group's mission.
“My goal is to get people off the street for all the right reasons. I would still like to end homelessness in Garvin County.”
