Honor comes with Ardmore highway

A section of U.S. Highway 77 will be officially dedicated to longtime Ardmore city commissioner and mayor Martin Dyer on Friday, Jan. 28.
The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. and be held on the southwest corner of the intersection of U.S. 77 and State Highway 142. There is a nearby parking lot available for attendees.
Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, advocated for the highway dedication following Dyer’s death in January 2021. Dyer served the city for over 40 years.
“Martin Dyer’s years of dedicated service to Ardmore helped the city and its people prosper,” said Townley, whose House District 48 includes portions of Carter, Murray and Garvin counties.
“Perhaps no other one person has had such a significant impact on the growth of Ardmore in our city’s history. I am glad to see his impact on our city recognized in this way.”
Senate Bill 624, which designated the area the Martin Dyer Memorial Highway, was signed into law by the governor in May 2021 and went into effect Nov. 1.
Under SB624, the section of U.S. 77 named after Dyer runs from the intersection of Broadway Street in Ardmore north to the intersection of U.S. 77 and SH 142.
Signage for the Martin Dyer Memorial Highway, created by the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, will be placed at the northbound intersection of U.S. 77 and Broadway Street and at the southbound intersection of U.S. 77 and SH 142.
