A blood drive honoring the late victim of a fire at the Wynnewood Refinery last month and meant to help the other during recovery is set for this weekend at an Ada steakhouse.
Times are from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Santa Fe Cattle Company, 1300 Lonnie Abbott Blvd., as the drive is honoring the late Wes Foster, who was badly burned in the May 23 fire at the facility in Wynnewood and recently passed away from his injuries.
Donations of blood are also sought to help the second man hurt in the fire, Eli Warren, and his family offset some of the costs of blood services during his recovery.
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites over the next few weeks.
• Thursday, June 22 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant. Call Joy Kinney at 903-245-9780.
• Saturday, June 24 (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Tio’s Mexican Restaurant, SH 19 and Indian Meridian. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
• Tuesday, June 27 (10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, 906 South Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Friday, June 30 (3:45 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 North Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Friday, July 7 (10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley. Call Kelly Maxey at 405-866-5100.
• Monday, July 10 (10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul. Call Dana Rennie at 405-238-9321.
• Thursday, July 13 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Anthony Rauseo at 405-756-1414.
•••
The Paoli FFA Booster Club has rescheduled a garage sale style fundraiser to raise some money to support student members.
Initially scheduled for early this month, now the club will host the fundraiser Friday and Saturday, June 23-24 inside the cattle barn at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Another change is the event is being sponsored by the Pauls Valley Masonic Lodge.
With all proceeds going to help FFA students in Paoli, the fundraiser is set from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
Anyone interested in getting rid of some “stuff” are invited to donate items to this FFA fundraiser.
Concessions will be available featuring pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwiches, chips and a water for $8.
For more information, contact Ty LaRue at 580-603-3698 or Alex LaRue at 918-607-8858.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for June 24.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
An indoor missionary fundraiser is now offered throughout most of Thursday through Saturday each week at 905 East Charles in Pauls Valley.
The ongoing garage style fundraiser raises money to support missionary work in other countries.
•••
A new support group for families of LGBTQ+ is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues. This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 10.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
