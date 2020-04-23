Honors come in even without school

These days it seems like a long time ago, but before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools and businesses and turned the world upside down for most, a Pauls Valley student earned an honor that's continuing a rich tradition here.
In fact, it's the highest of academic honors for high schoolers in the state.
There have been plenty of other Panthers from the past few years as this newest local honoree is Luke Hamilton.
Hamilton has been named to the 2020 Academic All-State class, which is the 34th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
These 100 top public high school seniors, selected from 495 nominations statewide, come from 75 schools in 69 Oklahoma school districts.
Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,400 high school seniors from 326 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars.
“It's the highest academic honor for a high schooler, except for national merit, which Luke is a finalist for that,” said PV High School principal Chris Caldwell.
“He's a good kid and he's sharp and he's involved in so many things. He takes care of business.”
Academic all-staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee.
The selection of the scholars is described as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic competition.”
To be nominated for academic all-state, students must meet one of the following criteria – an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30, a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370 or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.
This year’s all-staters scored an average of 33.9 on the ACT, with 15 recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.20. In addition, 40 of this year’s all-staters are National Merit semifinalists and two are National Hispanic Scholar semifinalists.
Talk about the academic all-staters is likely going to bring a smile to Caldwell every time, especially since PVHS has had a number of them in recent years.
“We have a real good history of having all-staters. I would have to go back and count how many we've had. It's been multiples,” he said.
“There hasn't been too many times in the past 10 years that we didn't have an academic all-stater.”
