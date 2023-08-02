Hopes are water problems plaguing a couple of Garvin County towns in recent days will clear up soon – literally.
For residents of Maysville it’s been a battle of getting clear and safe water at home, while in Pauls Valley there’s been a few days of low water pressure, including down to a trickle for a few.
Potential problems with water treatment could be the cause in Maysville as donated bottled water has been more the norm as much of the water is muddy with a brown tint when it comes out of faucets at home.
Help there could be coming from with a hook-up from a rural water district.
For Pauls Valley residents it’s the kind of water flow they’re not used to seeing.
Problems popped up in a big way after the second of two water towers was maintained and cleaned last week.
Specifically, the problem came this past weekend with many places in PV not getting adequate water pressure, including sites like the county jail.
“They’re still having issues at the plant,” PV Fire Chief Mark Norman said about the local water treatment facility when he addressed all three Garvin County commissioners earlier this week.
“They’re not making up enough water to fill the towers. We’ve had a lot of smart people working on this trying to figure out what was wrong.
“Everybody should have water, but the pressure will be low until they figure this out.”
During this time there has been bottled water available at the local police station, he said.
