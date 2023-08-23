By Barry Porterfield
Finding a place that can be called home is the hope of a Pauls Valley group of volunteers with a mission to help those in need.
Not that long ago the top priority for the nonprofit Hope for Tomorrow of Garvin County group was establishing a shelter here so those without a home could get out of the frigid, dangerous temperatures when it’s cold outside.
Now the mission appears to have shifted to figuring out how to get property they can use for longer periods to help the homeless get back on their feet.
“I would like to develop a plan of action,” said group President Amy Pack, who is quick to add the mission is getting people off the streets safely.
“We’re not getting anywhere and there are people who need help. We need to get this going,” she said, adding the group should hold water and blanket drives.
Pack and others also want to begin the work needed to change opinions about the homeless community.
“We’ve got to change the minds of the community,” Pack said, referring to the homeless. “I want to help them get into a home. You say shelter or homeless and people shut down.
“There are some homeless that are content. Their only concern is where they’re going to sleep and what are they going to eat. Others have families and want to better themselves.”
Viola Walker of Delta Community Action gets a front-row seat to see some in the local homeless or almost homeless community.
From her office in Pauls Valley, she works to help Garvin County residents with food and other needs like paying utility bills.
These days Walker also sees a regular stream of people coming in desperate for help when things have gone wrong and threatening to put them out on the street without a home.
“That’s what a lot of people are thinking – trash and burnt-out buildings – when it comes to the homeless. People have a different idea of the homeless,” Walker said.
“They’re not transients or drug users. They’re just regular people with regular jobs and something happens, higher utility bills, rent goes up, something happens with their car and they find themselves on the street.
“These are people who inadvertently become homeless because times are just tough. These are the homeless we’re seeing today.
“All of us are a couple of tragedies away from being homeless if we don’t own our home. There’s a lot of people teetering on the edge.”
The big stumbling block is there are not many if any alternatives around here for these people to get the help they need.
As a result, Walker says she’s often forced to send these folks to places like Ardmore, Ada or Norman.
“There’s nothing set up in Garvin County to shelter people for a night, a month, to get them on their feet. To help these people I have to send them to another county.”
With all that in mind, the focus of the Hope group is to now find houses in Pauls Valley and the Garvin County area that could be used as places for homeless individuals and families to stay as they work to be financially independent and someday move into their own residences.
“We’re looking at buildings and what we could do with it,” Pack said.
“What we want to do is give them a chance to get back on their feet. That’s what most people want,” Walker adds.
There was also some discussion on the recent efforts of a new group led by Zac Davis called We Feed PV. Social media posts show at times it has a number of residents coming together somewhere in town to help people with food.
Both groups are expected to have a presence at next month’s BrickFest community event in Pauls Valley as a way to get more information out to the public.
