Hope is to grow unity event

A push is now on to take a celebration of unity held for some time in Wynnewood and expand it out to include all parts of Garvin County.
Put simply, pastor Jokori Taylor of Hopewell Church in Wynnewood is making the rounds seeking support from various elected officials to someday make the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration a countywide thing.
In years past the event has been more of a local one with things like parades on the streets of Wynnewood.
That could change if Taylor is a success on this mission.
“Here in Garvin County we're about inclusion,” Taylor tells the PV Democrat.
“We would like to try and make our celebration countywide. Getting as many participants involved as possible is the goal.”
The celebration in Wynnewood this year comes over a two-day period next month.
With King recognized nationally on Jan. 20, 2020, the more local honor starts with a community development expo scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the senior citizens center in Wynnewood.
“This will be geared to showing people how to develop a successful community,” Taylor said.
“Every neighborhood has a community. We want to see every community be successful.”
The public can also participate spiritually as there's a community worship service set to start at 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pauls Valley.
Sponsorships or volunteering are other ways to be a part of the celebration.
“We'll grow this as large as we need to,” he adds.
“I plan to talk to each mayor in the county to get their support. I'm hoping every municipality in our county will be getting involved. I came to the commissioners for their blessing and for any suggestions or guidance they can give me.
“We want to expand this to include as many people in the county as possible.”
Although there's no parade planned this year in Wynnewood, one is typically held every other year as the church works with the city of Wynnewood and local school officials to make it happen.
“That way it gives people the option of going to these other celebrations,” Taylor said, referring to citywide MLK Jr. events in Oklahoma City and Ardmore.
