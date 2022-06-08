Hope right there in the name

A new hope is right there in the name and even a formal mission statement for a group of volunteers trying to figure out how to help the homeless in Pauls Valley and Garvin County.
During the most recent meeting the new nonprofit Hope for Tomorrow for Garvin County those members continued their talks on how to get started with efforts to help.
One way to figure that out is to define the group's mission.
“I thought we would talk about our mission statement,” said President Amy Pack.
After a little brainstorming it was decided the group's mission statement could be summed in just a few words.
“Make tomorrow's hope a reality for the hopeless” is that new statement.
“What do you see when you see the word hope,” Pack questioned, referring to a new logo now being created.
“I want us to be a safe haven for people needing help. I want to bring hope back and helps those struggling in the community.”
As a way to help figure out the next steps, group members are planning a number of trips to visit other facilities in the region to get more information.
One is a live-in rehabilitation facility in Purcell working to provide life skills and even job opportunities for woman taking part in the program.
Another is a homeless shelter in the Oklahoma City metro area, while there are also plans to tour a shelter facility in Ada.
“We're trying to get as much information as we can.”
However, Pack and others volunteering their time and effort with the group believe a couple of first steps are probably what's needed.
“We probably need recovery and homelessness,” Pack said.
“What would we do first? An emergency shelter should probably be the first thing. Right behind that we've got to get some recovery going; then figure out how many homeless we can help.
“We need to pace ourselves and see what we can do. I think an emergency shelter should be first.”
Anita Blevins agrees with the idea of a shelter being step one for the group.
“I think we need to address the homeless situation first,” she said.
On a more long-term basis, Pack wants the group to start looking closer at funding to support the program, along with the kinds of fundraisers that can raise money and awareness for the group's effort.
“I want us to start thinking about finances, and how are we going to get the money to help us open a shelter.”
