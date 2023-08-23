The action is now really heating up for the Garvin County Free Fair at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
In fact, a whole lot of that heat postponed last weekend’s county horse show, which has been rescheduled for Saturday morning, Aug. 26 at the Pauls Valley Round Up Rodeo Arena. The time is 8 a.m.
The remaining fair activities scheduled include:
Thursday, Aug. 24
• Kids Day at the Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Cattle entry cards due to livestock office, 1 to 3 p.m.
• Cattle show begins at 5 p.m.
• Ag Olympics Contest begins at 3:30 p.m., team entries due by 3 p.m.
• Fair queen and princess coronation, 5 p.m. at fairgrounds livestock arena.
• Pedal tractor pull begins at 6:30 p.m., entries from 4 to 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
• Tractor driving contest at 9 a.m.
• Sheep entry cards due to livestock office at 8 a.m.
• Goat/dairy/goat entry cards due to livestock office at 9 a.m.
• Show begins at 10 a.m. with sheep, goats followed by dairy goats (30 minutes between shows).
• Rabbit and poultry check in, 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
• Indoor exhibits open for viewing in middle barn until noon.
• Horse show at 8 a.m., rodeo arena.
• Rabbit and poultry show begins at 9 a.m.
• Wiener dog race begins at noon, entries taken until 10 a.m.
• Best dressed pet contest begins 30 minutes after wiener dog race, entries taken until 10:30 a.m.
• Adult cornhole contest at noon, entries taken until 11 a.m.
• Youth cornhole contest at 2 p.m., entries taken until 1:30 a.m.
• Homemade ice cream and salsa contest, serving from 3 to 5 p.m., entries taken until 2:30 p.m.
