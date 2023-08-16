Horses step up to start county fair

This year’s Garvin County Free Fair gets an early start this weekend with the county horse show.
Horses take center stage starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Pauls Valley Round Up Arena.
Then comes all the activities of the county fair the following week from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26.
Garvin County Free Fair
Saturday, Aug. 19
• Horse Show – 6 p.m. at Pauls Valley Round Up Arena.
Monday, Aug. 21
• Registration and check in of indoor exhibit entries, 3 to 7 p.m. at middle barn
Wednesday, Aug. 23
• Judging of indoor exhibits middle barn, building closed to the public at 1 p.m.
• Volunteer appreciation luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Chip Howard Conference Room.
Thursday, Aug. 24
• Kids Day at the Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Cattle entry cards due to livestock office, 1 to 3 p.m.
• Cattle show begins at 5 p.m.
• Ag Olympics Contest begins at 3:30 p.m., team entries due by 3 p.m.
• Fair queen and princess coronation, 5 p.m. at fairgrounds livestock arena.
• Pedal tractor pull begins at 6:30 p.m., entries from 4 to 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
• Tractor driving contest at 9 a.m.
• Sheep entry cards due to livestock office at 8 a.m.
• Goat/dairy/goat entry cards due to livestock office at 9 a.m.
• Show begins at 10 a.m. with sheep, goats followed by dairy goats (30 minutes between shows).
• Rabbit and poultry check in, 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
• Indoor exhibits open for viewing in middle barn until noon.
• Rabbit and poultry show begins at 9 a.m.
• Wiener dog race begins at noon, entries taken until 10 a.m.
• Best dressed pet contest begins 30 minutes after wiener dog race, entries taken until 10:30 a.m.
• Adult cornhole contest at noon, entries taken until 11 a.m.
• Youth cornhole contest at 2 p.m., entries taken until 1:30 p.m.
• Homemade ice cream and salsa contest, serving from 3 to 5 p.m., entries taken until 2:30 p.m.
• Awards presentations begin at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.