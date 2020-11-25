Confidence was riding high for a group of officials who had no doubt a state health team would see for themselves that more than enough work has been done for Pauls Valley’s former hospital building to get new life.
More specifically, it’s a “reactivated” life for the hospital that’s sought by the Southern Plains Medical Group as it hosted four members of a state health department team for a tour meant to see if a long list of building deficiencies had been addressed.
Southern Plains officials like Richard Mathis knows exactly what was needed for the building to make the grade since he’s the one overseeing all the renovation work over the last year or so.
Mathis, CEO of the hospital to be owned and operated by Southern Plains, believes all the improvements made will lead to the hospital’s license at the time of the facility’s closure in 2018 being reactivated.
He had no doubts that will in fact happen, which if it does it will lead to Southern Plains moving forward with the planned purchase of the hospital from the city of Pauls Valley and a likely reopening at some point early in 2021.
“This represents a new beginning,” Mathis said about the health department survey lasting around four hours on Nov. 20.
“Health care and a hospital are going to be coming back to Pauls Valley.”
As for last Friday’s survey by the state health team, Mathis said the main focus was to check the status of the building’s long list of deficiencies created by an official survey completed just over a year ago.
“They are looking at the plan of corrections to make sure we did resolve that POC. There might be some things we find, but we’ll deal with that,” Mathis said.
“I anticipate we’ll be able to open by late January to the end of March.”
Also not shy about his complete confidence in the building’s status and the reactivation of the hospital license was Southern Plains CEO Len Lacefield.
“We’re very confident this survey goes well and we get the license reactivated,” Lacefield said.
“We’ll submit our final report in 10 to 14 days and then plan to file for a change in ownership.”
Along with the leadership of Southern Plains, who accompanied state workers on the survey tour of the building, others coming out for what could represent of very big moment for health care in Pauls Valley were a number of city officials.
That included Mayor Jocelyn Rushing, who also hasn’t been shy about her relief another entity like Southern Plains is coming to give Pauls Valley a chance to once again have an open hospital for the community and region.
“I’m excited because I was here when the original survey was done last year, and it looks so much better today. I believe that once they look at the building they will say yes,” Rushing said, referring to the hospital’s license being reactivated.
“And then we will turn it over to this man,” she said, while putting her hand on the shoulder of Mike Schuster of Southern Plains, “and I’ll be his biggest cheerleader.”
