Hospital hits major revenue goal

Pauls Valley’s still newly reopened hospital has met a major goal in securing the revenue stream needed to move forward into the future.
Officials with the Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County recently got the news the local hospital has now received full accreditation.
That move is not so much about the medical services provided but more about tapping into funding sources like reimbursements from private insurers and soon Medicare.
It’s something hospital CEO Richard Mathis said has been the goal all along as the facility opened in late April needed accreditation to take that next big step.
“They granted us full accreditation with no limitations,” Mathis tells the PV Democrat.
“So far we’ve been operating without the ability to recoup our billing. Now we’re fully functioning in terms of a revenue cycle.”
According to Mathis, much of 2020 was spent renovating the actual hospital building itself, which was first opened back in 1970.
Then came a big push this past March to be ready for an opening as around 70 employees were hired.
Then on April 28 the hospital was officially opened for patients with the emergency department being used as the place to assess patients and determine their next course of medical treatment.
“We reached out and submitted our stuff to Medicare,” he said, referring to the first week of June. “We were looking to start the process.
“Then we went into a waiting game hoping a local surveyor could come to survey us. We knew it might take some time because we were at the bottom rung into getting enrolled and being able to participate in Medicare.”
When the news came the survey could take as long as eight months the hospital team turned to HFAP, which stands for Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program.
“With this we were under a more stringent process of accreditation. We had to step up to a higher bar, but they were available much sooner.”
A survey of the hospital was finally done in late July as the sought after accreditation came in August.
“It means we’re ready to move forward with all payers. We can bill and collect from patients or people they have prescribed for their insurance.
“There were a lot of hoops to jump through, but this was our ultimate goal,” Mathis says.
He adds the “volume” of patients is increasing each month as the hospital continues to move toward its second phase, which includes surgical and wound care services and rehabilitation
