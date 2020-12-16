Hospital license could be days away

Some detailed information getting to the right people could be among the last steps in the long push to get Pauls Valley's hospital back open again after closing just over two years ago.
Four members of the PV Hospital Authority got the full update Wednesday evening right from officials with the Southern Plains Medical Group, who said efforts to reactivate the hospital's license could be days away from success.
“A renewal of the license – I'm pretty confident that will be renewed,” said hospital CEO Richard Mathis minutes after the special meeting.
“We will submit detailed information on Friday, the state will look at it and most likely they will approve it.”
Mathis is referring to sending officials with the state health department more specific information about the future hospital's policies and procedures, along with by-laws for the hospital's governing body and medical staff.
The items, described as standard for an operating hospital, were actually approved by local hospital authority trustees back in October.
More details will come later in the PV Democrat.
