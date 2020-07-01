Hospital petition up and running

Transparency appears to be at the center of a petition now circulating in Pauls Valley asking for state officials to look closer into all aspects of the former local hospital both before and after it closed nearly two years ago.
That’s what Skip Mitchell and some volunteers say as the petition drive they’ve been working for some to make happen officially got underway this past weekend.
Mitchell of the Forum Consulting Group in Lindsay said Saturday there’s still too many questions about how the hospital was operated in its final years and the specifics of the facility’s closure in 2018.
With that in mind the petition is requesting the state auditor’s office conduct an investigative audit of the now closed hospital.
“I want these people, former hospital employees, to be paid in full,” Mitchell said about push for an audit.
“Citizens need to know the truth of what happened to the hospital. The audit is aimed at looking into the financial condition of the hospital and the city of Pauls Valley.
“With many questions surrounding the closure of the hospital this audit will provide answers that citizens deserve.”
It’s been a lengthy and slow process to get to this point as Mitchell says it took a lot of time for a number of people to collect documents with most coming from public records.
“It’s taken about 22 months of numerous volunteers working to get the data,” he said. “There’s a lot of dedicated volunteers working to help with putting the puzzle together to create the allegations we have put out.
“It’s safe to say we have uncovered several areas of concern related to the spending and borrowing of the hospital by the city.”
The actual petition lists out six specific areas that auditors are asked to closely check out in a comprehensive audit.
• Determine if financing arrangements (revenue notes, loans, etc.) have been properly managed.
• Determine if sales tax revenue has been used according to its designated purposes.
• Evaluate the recall petition process and related communications and results.
• Review contracts, lease agreements and bid processes of the hospital facility and the ambulance service.
• Determine if the city has failed to pay wages and related benefits to former hospital employees.
• Review the city’s management/relationship with nursing home facilities across the state of Oklahoma.
• Review the possible violations of the Open Meeting Act and the Open Records Act.
• Review payments to selected personnel (contract labor, legal services, etc.).
“We met with the state auditor and explained our concerns. We took specific areas to the auditor for them to look at,” Mitchell said.
With the petition drive starting June 27 volunteers now have until 5 p.m. July 24 to collect at least 296 signatures of registered voters living inside of Pauls Valley’s city limits.
If that happens the petition is expected to be hand-delivered to the state auditor’s office in Oklahoma City as officials there would then send a copy to the Garvin County Election Board to verify the signatures.
The petition also calls for an audit, estimated to cost as much as $80,000, to be paid by the city of Pauls Valley.
During the collection period Mitchell says there will be volunteers available seven days a week to provide help to anyone interested in signing the petition.
According to Mitchell, the petition will be available at the Pauls Valley Urgent Care in front of the local Walmart store or people can email him at jskipmitchell@yahoo.com or call him at 405-207-1787.
He’s also confident a current effort to get the local hospital back open in the same building will fall short.
“I think we would all like to see a hospital back in Pauls Valley, but I feel this won’t happen in that building because it doesn’t meet code.”
