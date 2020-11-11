Hospital update a bright one

A resolution packed with a series of measures got the OK Tuesday night taking an effort one step closer to Pauls Valley's closed hospital opening back up soon.
Four members of the PV City Council serving as hospital trustees got the full update as officials with the Southern Plains Medical Group said the next major step is for a team from the Oklahoma Health Department to conduct another inspection, or survey, of the local hospital building.
That survey is now scheduled for Nov. 20 as the goal is to show state officials how the building's “plan of corrections” has been addressed as renovation work has been ongoing over parts of the last calendar year.
The hope is the survey will lead to the hospital's original license being reactivated, which officials say would pave the way for the hospital reopening by late this year or early 2021.
More details about this week's hospital update will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
