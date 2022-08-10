Ten puppies left in a hot house with no food or water has now resulted in a Hennepin area man being given a felony charge for each one.
That's 10 counts of cruelty to animals filed against Janathan Grimsley, 41.
A county deputy was sent on July 28 to check out a call of animals locked in a house in far southern Garvin County.
It was soon learned the house was abandoned with no electricity or running water as 10 puppies about four-months-old were locked inside with no food or water and temperature outside around 102 degrees.
The deputy reports all windows except three were closed. Those three were up about two inches.
The pups appeared to be in distress with rapid breathing and tongues hanging out, the deputy said in his report.
A court affidavit shows the defendant later told the deputy he didn't see anything wrong with leaving the dogs locked in a hot house with no food or water.
•••
State authorities were called in for a full investigation of a recent stabbing incident in the Elmore City area.
When the look by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents was over a couple of felony assault charges were filed against Clint Hernandez, 30.
There still appears to be lots of questions as to the motives or full details as Hernandez is formally accused of stabbing one man and using a hammer to strike another on the head during an altercation July 30.
An affidavit filed in the case shows one witness claimed to see Hernandez with a knife in his hand during the incident, which resulted in the man receiving multiple knife wounds with “lots of blood.”
According to the document, a third man took the knife away from Hernandez and helped the wounded man to a car for a trip to a hospital.
At some point Hernandez is alleged to have used a hammer to threaten the third subject. Two separate doors were broken as the defendant is accused of striking the man on the head. After the two wrestled for the hammer Hernandez is reported to have run from the house.
The report also shows a family member, who said a month earlier Hernandez asked for mental health treatment, claims to have seen the stabbing as the man was injured in the shoulder.
“This is all your fault,” Hernandez is reported to have said several times to the man.
When questioned by an OSBI agent Hernandez said he stabbed the man six times in an attempt to kill him. He said he felt like a “free man” afterwards.
The agent also added Hernandez said he didn't know why he struck the other man with a hammer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.