Authorities have confirmed what most in the Pauls Valley community already knew as the name of a recent victim in a house fire has been formally released.
The name John Brewer was pretty much known with talk and online posts coming after the Sept. 11 fire tragically claimed Brewer's life.
Brewer, 78 years old at the time of the deadly fire, was not able to get out of his residence in the 300 block of North Ash, while his daughter, Melissa Brewer, 41, did escape and survive the blaze.
Although suspicions of possible foul play have been expressed by some online, Pauls Valley's assistant police chief, Derrick Jolley, says the accounts given by the younger Brewer have so far matched up with the evidence found at the scene by a state fire marshal.
In fact, Jolley said he joined that same fire marshal for a walk through the damaged house right after firefighters had done their work. With hot embers still around the fire official was able to track the path of the fire.
“He did all his on-scene investigation,” Jolley said.
“We were there to almost daylight. He even cautiously went upstairs even though it wasn't really safe to go up there because of the fire damage.”
Jolley says the fire marshal, using all the evidence available to him, appears to have narrowed it down to a couple of possibilities – electrical or smoking.
“He had a couple of things he was looking at, but neither one was of a suspicious nature at the time,” Jolley said.
“He hasn't narrowed it down to one specific cause. It likely was electrical.”
Found in the damaged house was a “ball of wire that had melted,” which Jolley is quick to add doesn't necessarily prove that it was electrical.
“He did not find any signs of foul play,” he said.
“There was no accelerant or signs of arson. He didn't see it as a suspicious fire. It's not official, but there's nothing at the scene that was suspicious.”
Those comments came with Jolley well aware of the fact Melissa Brewer is still facing a criminal charge of assaulting her father in November 2021 at the same house that would burn on North Ash.
When the deadly fire broke out that Sunday night firefighters were already at the scene of another fire a few blocks away at the Swap Shop in the 400 block of North Santa Fe, which was also determined to not involve foul play.
When Jolley arrived at the scene of the North Ash fire he found the surviving Brewer was in a wheelchair as he says she had broken a foot a couple of weeks before the fire.
With the fire’s investigation still ongoing her story to police was the blaze came out of nowhere.
“She was in the house. She told us she was in her bedroom when she noticed an electric fan had stopped working. Smelling something burning she came out of her bedroom and saw fire going up the wall in the living room. The fire scene matched her story.”
She is reported to have said her father was upstairs at the time.
“She said she screamed and her dad yelled for her to get out of the house. She got out and he did not,” he said.
“His body was found about a foot inside the door. That tells me he was trying to get out.”
When asked what still remains with the investigation Jolley said he plans to conduct a more in-depth interview with Melissa Brewer and possibly others.
“We’re still working this as a joint investigation with the state fire marshal’s office. There’s nothing we see that looks suspicious, but we’ve got to be open to anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.