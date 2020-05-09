House honors nurses, front line workers

State Reps. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, and Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, presented two House Resolutions this week to recognize the exceptional work of health care professionals and front line workers from all walks of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Resolution 1034 proclaims the week of May 6 through Tuesday, May 12 as Nurses Week.
May 6 is known as National Recognition Day for Nurses and May 12 is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing.
“Nurses represent a large segment of the health care workforce,” Stark said. “They deserve our deepest gratitude for their tireless sacrifices to keep Oklahomans safe and healthy, both during the COVID-19 pandemic and every single day.”
Stark worked as a registered nurse for 15 years and Roe has 37 years of health care experience.
House Resolution 1035 proclaims May 2020 as “Front Line Workers Recognition Month” in Oklahoma.
“Now more than ever, Oklahomans are realizing the vital importance of our front line workers,” Roe said.
“Our public safety officers, grocery store workers and other essential employees have continued to deliver quality services during this crisis. They willingly put their own health at risk by serving during the pandemic, and they deserve our thanks for their hard work.”
Later, Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, surprised Roe with a citation thanking her for her work as a front line worker.
In addition to serving as a state representative, Roe is a nurse practitioner in Pauls Valley.
“It was an honor to take a few minutes to recognize Representative Roe’s exceptional work during the past two months of the pandemic,” Townley said.
“She has split her time between solving issues for her constituents as a state representative and serving her community as a nurse practitioner, and has done a wonderful job in both capacities.”
(Both Roe, who represents District 42, and Towney, who has District 48, has areas that include a portion of Garvin County.)
