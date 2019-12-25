There is a place in Pauls Valley to get those all important kits that could save a life in the event of an opioid overdose.
With the addiction levels of opioid medications and life-threatening overdoses being such a big issue for many these days the Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center in PV has stepped up to become a kind hub for help.
Kristin Smith says the center has for some time made these kits available to the public and at no cost.
In each kit is Naloxone, a nasal spray medication that could save the life of someone who overdoses on an opioid.
“Anyone who has opioids should have this in their medicine cabinet or just somewhere in their homes,” Smith said.
“You may have someone who lost track and take too may opioid pills. You may have someone who gets into the opioids.
“By having this in your home it could wind up saving a life.”
The local center near the corner of Willow and McClure provides free kits with two doses of the nasal spray, which for right now has Narcan as the brand name.
“From the movies or TV some people think it's injectable, so they're a little hesitant to use the nasal spray. But that's all it is – a nasal spray.
“This is part of Oklahoma's response to the opioid epidemic. There are hubs throughout the state; places like our center that's distributes the nasal spray,” she said, also referring to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“I don't think a lot of people know about this. People in my professional circles and clients here at the center know about it. I just think more people need to know about it.”
Put in simple terms, opioids are a variety of different pain medications that often can be highly addictive.
Smith said the real danger from an opioid is it lowers a person's respiration levels.
“Opioids are deadly because you stop breathing,” she said. “Naloxone takes them out of that high and you start breathing again.
“It's not harmful if you give them more than one dose. But it only lasts a short time, so it's important for people to call 911.”
Naloxone is described as a safe medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. It attaches to opioid receptors and reverses and blocks the effects of the meds.
Naloxone is considered safe because it only reverses overdoses in people with opioids in their systems.
“Oklahoma is one of the highest in the nation, and Garvin County is in the top 15 for the state,” Smith said about deaths coming from “unintentional” opioid overdoses.
“This is for anybody who would want one. You just come in, fill out a paper, we quickly explain how it works and that's it.
“These are meant to prevent deaths, plus it's free.”
Smith also adds she would be glad to come and give a presentation on the opioid kits to any interested community groups.
