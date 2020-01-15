For a Wynnewood church it's celebration number seven to honor American icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.
Hopewell Church led by pastor Jokori Taylor is first hosting a community development expo in Wynnewod before moving things to a Pauls Valley church the following day – all of it meant to honor King and his legacy.
First up is the expo scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the senior citizens center in Wynnewood.
“This will be geared to showing people how to develop a successful community,” Taylor said.
“Every neighborhood has a community. We want to see every community be successful.”
The event will include booths for things like health, haircuts, career paths and even prayer.
A special program during the lunch hour will be focused on “some of the things a successful community may and can use to develop.”
Then it's a community worship service starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. It's sponsored by Hopewell but actually hosted at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pauls Valley.
•••
In other local community news, Pauls Valley's public library is now hosting yoga and tai chi classes.
It will soon hold other free health classes, including one on instapot pressure cooking meals on Jan. 28 and canning on March 24.
A “backyard” gardening class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28.
Virtual reality games and “experiences” are expected to soon come to the library.
