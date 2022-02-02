Inattention to road results in wreck

One driver failing to pay attention to the road is the listed cause of a recent two-vehicle accident a few miles outside of Pauls Valley.
State troopers investigating the weekend crash have concluded the inattention led one driver to go right past a stop sign without stopping resulting in a head-on collision and two injuries.
The wreck came minutes before midnight Friday night, Jan. 28 as 22-year-old Tre Caldwell of Stilwell was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima on a county road and is believed to have failed to yield at a stop sign.
At a site about five miles east of Pauls Valley it was that vehicle that struck a 2002 Town and Country car driven by Donal Condrey, 53, of Pauls Valley, which was traveling westbound on state Highway 19.
Troopers report the vehicle was going around a curve when it struck Caldwell's car head-on.
Condrey was taken by ambulance to the Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County in Pauls Valley. From there he was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and external and internal truck injuries.
Also airlifted to the same hospital was Sierra Gilley, 22, of Hobart, who was a passenger riding in the vehicle driven by Caldwell.
Gilley was admitted in serious condition with head, trunk internal and arm injuries.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows Caldwell refused any medical treatment at the wreck scene.
That same report also shows all three individuals in the two vehicles were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
Others helping troopers at the site were Pauls Valley firefighters and Garvin County sheriff's deputies.
