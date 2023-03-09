Indoor pool to get some relief

An indoor swimming pool in Pauls Valley should soon be getting some relief with something as simple as a new filter.
Last week the Pauls Valley City Council didn't take long to give its approval to spending more than $9,600 to purchase a new media filter for the Bosa Aquatic Center.
Local aquatic director Robert Rennie III says the average life of this kind of filer is typically between five and 10 years.
The filter at the Bosa pool has been in use for an estimated 15 years.
“We're not meeting code any longer,” Rennie said about the pool.
Another bonus is with the new system water will be filtered through glass instead of sand allowing it to last longer.
The approved bid was submitted by Above and Beyond Pools.
•••
Pauls Valley Health and Rehab at 1413 South Chickasaw, formerly Pauls Valley Care Center, is inviting the public to an Easter holiday gathering from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.
The event, which is part of the facility's new community outreach program under new management, will feature free food, a petting zoo and live band.
More on the local facility's new name and upcoming event will come later in the PV Democrat.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now into its spring and summer hours.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
• A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites throughout the month.
• Wednesday, March 8 (8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Lindsay High School, Heatly Gym. Call Laura Cottrell at 405-756-3132.
• Monday, March 13 (11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul. Call Dana Rennie at 405-238-9321.
• Thursday, March 16 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, southeast room, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Saturday, March 18 (10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
