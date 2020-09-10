Indoor splash makes PV return

Pauls Valley's indoor swimming pool is now back open for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived back in March.
Water fitness classes, laps in the pool and open swim are now again available to the public at the Bosa Aquatic Center.
Those same features were quickly shut down all those weeks ago because of the virus threat.
Now they're back as the Bosa pool reopened on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“It's just time to open it again,” said Aquatics Director Robert Rennie III.
“We decided some time ago to open it after ended the water park season.
“You can't wear a mask in the pool, but we will sanitize like we do at the water park.”
The 2020 summer swim season did officially end at the outdoor Pauls Valley Waterpark on Monday, Sept. 7.
It was back in mid-March when all city facilities in Pauls Valley were closed to the public as a way to limit even “minimum” contact related to the coronavirus threat.
The closures included the Bosa center and pool, the Reynolds Recreation Center, public library and city hall.
With the Bosa pool back open a schedule of activities for the indoor facility is available for fall 2020.
• Water fitness and lap swim – 6-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday; and 6-11 a.m. Friday.
• Open swim – 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
• Silver Sneakers Splash – 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
• The pool is available for private party rentals, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fees are $3 daily or $25 monthly for water fitness and lap swim; open swim is free for 3 and under, $2 for ages 3-17 and $3 for 18 and up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.