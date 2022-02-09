Injury wreck later turns tragic

A serious injury turned into a fatality just a few days after a two-vehicle accident involving one Garvin County resident in a neighboring county.
Hurt in the accident more than a week ago was 84-year-old Gwendolyn Spellman of Healdton. Her injuries proved too much as she passed away this past weekend.
The accident later turning tragic starts with a 2015 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by David Hammock, 50, of Elmore City.
Hammock's truck was at the time pulling an 18-foot double axel utility trailer loaded with a smoker in Carter County.
The truck was traveling southbound on state Highway 76 when at nearly 10:30 a.m. Jan. 29 the trailer separated and drifted into oncoming northbound lanes in the Healdton city limits.
It was there the detached trailer struck the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Spellman, which ran off the road and came to rest.
Spellman was airlifted from the scene and taken to Medical City in Denton, Texas. She was admitted in critical condition with internal injuries.
Just about one week later Spellman passed away on Feb. 5 from the injuries she suffered in the accident.
A passenger in Spellman's vehicle, 56-year-old Gene Spellman, was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Healdton, where he was treated and released for minor injuries.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Hammock was not injured.
The same report indicates all three individuals were wearing seat belts when the accident occurred.
