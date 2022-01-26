A traffic accident leaving one motorist injured near Pauls Valley earlier this month now has another driver facing a criminal charge.
The felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident was filed last week against Khavon Jaron Wilkins, 21, of Sulphur Springs, Texas.
A document filed in Garvin County District Court shows it all came down in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 when a county deputy stationed on Interstate 35 spotted a vehicle going way too fast.
After the call of a reckless driver the deputy reported seeing a white truck traveling southbound at 112 mph a few miles north of Pauls Valley.
After the truck was stopped it was learned the driver was Wilkins and he had his driver’s license suspended in Texas.
While writing Wilkins a speeding ticket the deputy received a call asking for the license plate number of the truck Wilkins was driving.
The deputy was told it might have earlier run another vehicle off the road causing a wreck between state Highway 19 and Airline Road in the Pauls Valley area.
Officials learned a vehicle had gone off the highway and into a cable barrier in median, where one person was injured. PV firefighters had freed a woman from the vehicle as she complained of back and neck pain.
According to the court affidavit, Wilkins told a state trooper he had accelerated to get in front of a vehicle and saw it to off the road but thought it had corrected and returned to the roadway.
The woman driving the other vehicle claimed to have a video of Wilkins’ reckless actions leading to the accident.
Wilkins was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving with a suspended license. Records show he was also given a speeding ticket.
