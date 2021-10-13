A total of four inmates, including a Stratford woman convicted of sexual abuse, have now left Garvin County's jail to start prison terms.
The four transferred in August and September are Amanda Stowers of Stratford, Brocc Worley of Paoli, David Dill Jr. of Pauls Valley and William Gunter of Lindsay.
Stowers, 37, was given a 15-year prison sentence after accepting a plea deal for possessing child pornography.
It was just a few weeks ago when Stowers pleaded no contest to two state charges related to the pornographic materials found in the Stratford apartment she shared with her husband Kyle Holman, 38, and their two sons.
Both Stowers and Holman were initially given multiple criminal charges on accusations of sexually abusing the two boys.
Earlier this year Stowers used a U.S. Supreme Court ruling to challenge the state's lack of jurisdiction to prosecute her in the criminal case.
The ruling determined Native American reservations were never formally disestablished by the U.S. Congress.
What it now means is much of Oklahoma is still considered tribal lands, including all of Garvin County, leaving the state with no authority to prosecute criminal acts when defendants or victims have Native American ancestry.
In Stowers' case the two victims are believed to be members of the Chickasaw Nation.
The state charges of child sexual abuse have been dismissed as those criminal accusations against Stowers have been moved to federal court.
• For Worley two domestic abuse felony charges were filed against him in June. A few weeks later in September he pleaded no contest to the charges and was given a two-year prison sentence.
• Back on May 3 it was Dill who was accused of using a knife to assault another man in Pauls Valley.
After pleading no contest Dill was given a two-year prison sentence to run concurrent with a couple of Grady County cases also involving assault allegations.
• The case for Gunter started in 2018 when he was accused of breaking into a pickup to steal firearms ammunition.
He originally received a seven-year sentence with all but one year suspended. That sentence was later revoked when more criminal charges were filed against Gunter in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.