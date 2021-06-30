A number of inmates have left Garvin County’s jail over the last few months to begin prison terms or other sentences recently handed down in courts here.
One of them is 29-year-old Mohamed Mostafa Kamel Abdelrahman of Elmore City.
Just last week Abdelrahman was in a Garvin County District courtroom for a preliminary hearing that ultimately was pushed back to late July.
Abdelrahman is facing multiple criminal accusations of using a baseball bat to brutally beat his wife and a scolding hot blade of a machete to torture their five-year-old child during an incident in February.
In a separate charge Abdelrahman is also accused in shooting case.
With his newest round of charges Abdelrahman was given a 35-year prison prison in March after a deferred sentence was given to him for a 2019 child neglect case.
Other inmates transported from the jail here include:
• Charles Michael Sanders, 48, of Pauls Valley was sentenced in October 2019 to a 12-year prison term for trafficking methamphetamine.
Earlier this month Sanders filed a request for post-conviction relief based on his claim his defense attorney, appointed the day before a plea hearing, “didn’t follow my wishes by asking for a postponement to investigate my case.”
Sanders also claims there was “no opportunity to have the substance weighed,” and his case falls under the McGirt ruling on Native American jurisdiction because his arrest took place at a Chickasaw Nation casino in Pauls Valley.
• Freddie Joe Thomas Jr., 48, of Pauls Valley was charged with burglary and weapons charges in September 2019.
The following January he pleaded no contest and was given a suspended 15-year prison term and ordered to complete a community sentencing program, which involves drug and alcohol treatment. His status in the program is still under review.
• Jawuan Garza, 21, of Pauls Valley was charged with burglarizing a local residence in November 2019 and then pushing a police officer resulting in the officer breaking his leg.
Garza is expected to be sentenced after completing a drug treatment program.
• Brian DeJohn, 42, of Lindsay pleaded no contest in November 2020 to a domestic assault charge. He was given a five-year prison sentence.
• Jacob Collins, 27, of Maysville was charged with stealing $8,500 in silver coins from a Pauls Valley business in October 2020. This past May he pleaded no contest and was given a six-year prison sentence.
•Austin Kosier, 25, of Pauls Valley was in February confined to a state Department of Corrections facility for violating his probation related to a domestic assault conviction that included a suspended sentence.
• Janae Teeter, 35, of Pauls Valley was charged with intentionally setting fire to an unoccupied house in the Pauls Valley area, which ultimately burned down in March.
A month later Teeter was given an eight-year prison sentence after pleading no contest.
• Michael “Luke” Smith, 23, of Maysville was given a domestic assault charge in 2019, while accused of assaulting a police officer in Maysville two years earlier.
Earlier this year Smith was found guilty of violating the terms of a probation agreement. He was ordered to spend six months in a state DOC revocation facility.
• Jerry Charles Tucker, 66, of Pauls Valley pleaded no contest in April to multiple rape and sexual battery charges. He was given an eight-year prison sentence.
• Emorej Rushing, 29, of Wynnewood was accused in August 2019 of illegally possessing a rifle and handgun, along with marijuana, methamphetamine, Xanax and baggies and digital scales considered drug paraphernalia.
With a no contest plea in March he was given a seven-year prison term.
• David McFarland, 34, of Maysville was in November 2020 accused of stealing a log splitter and driving under the influence of drugs. As part of a plea deal he was given 15 years in prison with all but the first three suspended.
• Marcus Knowles, 22, of Wynnewood took a plea deal for three charges from June 2020 that include rape and lewd acts to a child under 12. He was given a prison term of up to 25 years with all but the first 12 suspended.
• Simon Hernandez, 42, of Wynnewood was sentenced in April to a two-year prison term for illegally possessing a firearm in October 2018.
Hernandez also had a felony fugitive from justice charge dismissed after waiving extradition. It stems from a stalking charge filed in Texas.
• Teddy Stolhand, 40, of Foster was charged in April with four drug counts stemming from an incident in Pauls Valley. He was given a 12-year prison sentence.
• John Dutka, 39, of Pauls Valley was in May given seven years in prison after pleading no contest to seven charges of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor using technology.
• Christopher Welch, 34, of Ardmore was in April given a three-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to a firearm possession charge.
• Jimmy Stone, 46, of Wynnewood pleaded no contest in January to two sex offender charges and given a 20-year prison sentence with all but the first three suspended.
• Samuel Luna, 43, of Lindsay was originally charged with stealing a truck in Lindsay back in March 2019.
The following July he pleaded no contest and ordered to complete community sentencing. The courts have ruled if Luna successfully completes the program he will be given a suspended sentence.
• Sage Efird, 20, of Blanchard was released after given a five-year deferred sentence for driving a four-wheeler in a reckless manner nearly striking a pedestrian and semi truck on Grant Avenue in Pauls Valley in March 2020.
He was initially placed in a delayed sentencing program for young adults.
