A group of inmates in Garvin County’s jail made their way to start prison sentences in the month of August.
In all there were nine inmates sentenced here that were transferred to a state Department of Corrections prison facility during the month.
One is James Anschutz, 57, of Lindsay, who this past May was sentenced to two consecutive 20-year prison sentences for touching his 12-year-old granddaughter in lewd ways.
The case against Anschutz started in November 2019 when he told three co-workers he had molested his granddaughter.
It later led to a jury trial as the girl said her grandfather twice touched her in inappropriate ways he called a “secret massage” that no one else should know about.
A jury found Anschutz guilty on both counts of committing lewd acts with this granddaughter and recommended a 20-year prison term for each one.
During a sentencing hearing the girl’s mother said before the incidents her daughter was an “outgoing, happy, chatty child.”
With the girl now 15 years old her mother describes her as “nervous, anxious and she needs much reassurance before attempting things she used to enjoy. Her innocence was taken far too soon.”
A judge agreed with the jury’s recommendation giving Anschutz the two prison terms on a consecutive basis.
• Richard Harold Hines, 51, of Lindsay had a previous five-year suspended sentence revoked.
Hines received the sentence after in May 2019 he was found guilty of a domestic assault and battery after a former felony conviction.
That sentence was considered revoked after this past December he was accused of another domestic abuse act involving his girlfriend.
• Chuck Compton, 34, of Stratford was given a 10-year suspended sentence in January 2018 for drug possession.
This past April he had eight of those suspended years revoked after he failed to report monthly to a probation officer or obtain drug and alcohol evaluations and in 2021 received stalking and other charges.
• Darrel Hubby, 41, of Wynnewood was given a one-year suspended sentence this past March for burglary and drug possession.
In June six months of the sentence was revoked when Hubby received another drug possession charge.
• Tyler Eli Weeks, 23, of Wynnewood was given a seven-year term with all suspended but the first nine months.
The sentence came after Weeks took a plea deal in May for committing lewd acts with a teenage girl.
• A plea deal for Haden Peck, 27, of Pauls Valley came in December 2019 for firearm possession. He was given a seven-year term with all but the first three suspended.
In August all of the remaining time was revoked as Peck received a new charge in Leflore County.
• Jimmy Dale Hyatt, 43, of Stratford was sentenced in May for domestic abuse strangulation and assault with a dangerous weapon. The incident of choking his girlfriend came in November 2021.
Hyatt was sentenced to three years in prison for one of the charges and 10 years for the other. For both all but nine months was suspended.
Inmates sentenced to six months in a state intermediate revocation facility are Lonney Baxter, 44, of Pauls Valley for firearm possession and Jimmy Logston, 21, for stolen property.
