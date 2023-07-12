A total of eight inmates in Garvin County’s jail were transferred over the last few weeks to officially begin their time in prison.
One is Colton Woods, 25, of Pauls Valley, who is one of three suspects charged with stealing a variety of items from a local property and then taking the married homeowners on a dangerous pursuit back on Dec. 12.
When Woods, along with Samantha Amos, 34, and Ralph Billings, 60, were finally stopped PV police officers found the stolen items in their vehicle, which included a leaf blower, air blowers and two clear canisters, all taken from the homeowners’ storage buildings on their property.
During the chase the suspects’ car, driven by Amos, swerved intentionally and struck the victims’ vehicle.
Back at the property officers found a 16-foot trailer loaded with items like weed eaters, a motorcycle and skeet thrower. They reported the trailer appeared ready to be taken on a follow-up trip.
The estimated value of the items was more than $2,600.
As part of a plea deal Woods was given a two-year stint in prison.
Back in March it was Amos who sentenced to a 10-year term with two of it in prison and the rest suspended.
An arrest warrant was issued for Billings after he failed to appear for a court hearing that same month.
Another inmate headed to prison is Jonas Levy, 22, who last fall was charged with pointing a rifle that turned out to be a replica weapon at a Pauls Valley police officer and simulating the act of firing.
It happened on Nov. 17 when Levy, standing in his yard near the local police station, used the replica toy gun, commonly used in airsoft sports, to aim at an officer as he drove by and imitate the act of firing the weapon.
Officers initially thought the black colored rifle with a scope was the real thing. It was described as being “comparable in size, shape and appearance” as a real firearm.
Levy’s three-year prison sentence is to run concurrent with an assault charge he got for slapping a sheriff’s deputy in county jail, along with revoked terms from previous cases of assaulting law enforcement officers.
• Joseph Jackson, 29, of Maysville was given five years in prison and another five suspended for possessing images of child pornography.
After Jackson is released from prison he’s set to be on a supervised probation for two years under sex offender rules and conditions.
• Eric Fields, 29, of Pauls Valley was charged with driving a vehicle without permission and breaking into a Pauls Valley residence on March 7, 2022.
A couple of months later he accepted a plea deal that included a three-year suspended sentence. Last summer prosecutors moved to revoke the sentence after Fields received drug charges and was accused of obstructing an officer.
The sentence was revoked in October as Fields was ordered to complete a community sentencing program. It included a suspended one-year term in county jail.
Fields was then accused in May of violating the terms and conditions of his probation and ordered to spend six months in an intermediate revocation facility.
• James MacRobert, 42, was accused in May 2020 of having 113 grams of methamphetamine in his possession while in Wynnewood.
Two years later he was given a suspended seven-year sentence as part of a plea deal. A violation of his probation has landed MacRobert a six-month term in an intermediate revocation facility.
• Terrence Owens, 42, of Pauls Valley was charged with having about 20 grams of meth when caught in Wynnewood last December.
This past April he was given a sentence of four years in prison and another 16 suspended for two charges that included drug trafficking.
• A revoked sentence has resulted in Trenton Rozzell, 27, of Ardmore receiving a two-year term in prison.
Rozzell was charged in April 2022 with breaking into a waste service building and stealing a truck and driving the vehicle through a gate causing about $20,000 in damage. He was also accused of stealing $100 in cash from the building.
In November he was given a five-year suspended sentence. A few months later Rozzell was accused of obstructing an officer resulting in the revoked sentence.
• Amy White, 27, of Lindsay was accused of assaulting two Maysville police officers in June 2022. As part of a plea deal she was given a two-year suspended sentence, which was revoked this past May when she received a burglary charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.