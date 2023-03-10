A total of four Garvin County inmates were sent in January to begin their stints in prison.
Among them is Bobby Pendley, 60, who a few weeks earlier was sentenced to a life term with all but 10 years suspended.
Pendley took a plea deal to four counts of child sexual abuse, along with the same 10-year sentence for five charges of possessing a firearm after a previous conviction.
Pendley was accused of showing his 12-year-old granddaughter pornographic photos and videos nearly a year ago.
On the first occasion it was graphic photos on Pendley’s phone, followed a few weeks later by porn related videos.
After the second incident Pendley made suggestive comments before attempting to get the girl to take part in a sexual act.
The girl instead told a friend and her mother about the incident, which led to Pendley’s arrest and criminal charges now sending him to prison.
• In another plea deal Michael David Todd, 31, was sentenced to a 10-year prison sentence.
Last summer Todd was accused of using a knife to threaten a woman’s life, which he denied when questioned by authorities.
Todd pleaded no contest to the charge as the new sentence is to run concurrent with a suspended term he was given for burglary and drug counts from earlier in 2022.
In that case Todd was accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing credit cards. He was handed a 12-year-suspended sentence.
• Just a few weeks ago Letia Skinner, 34, was given a four-year prison sentence on a charge in December of trafficking methamphetamine.
That charge came after a traffic stop in Wynnewood as about 110 grams of meth was found in the vehicle she was driving.
Concurrent to that charge are the two years Skinner was given for a 2020 assault case.
• A prison term also has started for Glen Sam Braudaway, 53.
Braudaway was given a four-year term with all suspended except 90 days for driving under the influence of alcohol with a child in the front middle seat of the vehicle back in May 2021.
The sentence is running concurrent with a case in Cooke County, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.