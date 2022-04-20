A number of inmates at Garvin County’s jail were sent away to start prison sentences during the months of January through April.
• Misty Reed, 31, pleaded no contest in August 2019 to a charge of being possession of a generator stolen from Energy Services. She was given a five-year deferred sentence.
Two years later the deferred term was accelerated, along with a 10-year sentence for a 2021 drug trafficking charge.
• Deanne Vestle, 42, received a seven-year suspended sentence in November 2021 for selling methamphetamine and buprenorphine to a confidential informant in Pauls Valley.
At the start of the sentence Vestle missed a treatment intake office visit and drug test.
This past January she was given a six-month term in an intermediate revocation facility for drug possession with the intent to distribute.
• Jimmy Dale Headrick, 41, was sentenced to a 20-year term with three in prison for charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and kidnapping.
• Destiny Desiree Lee, 22, was given a four-year deferred term and community sentencing on two charges related to driving under the influence of drugs with two young children in the vehicle in August 2020.
During four different sentencing reviews she admitted to still be using drugs, which resulted in early April with her being ordered to spend six months in an intermediate revocation facility.
• Walter Jess Bailey, 45, took a plea deal that includes a 15-year sentence with 10 of it in prison.
Bailey was accused of assaulting two county sheriff’s deputies during an incident in Lindsay on Oct. 5, 2021.
Deputies had gone to arrest Bailey for a warrant issued in McClain County. During the arrest Bailey kicked near the passenger window of a patrol car, while also kicking one deputy in the chest and leg before grabbing for and getting his hand on a deputy’s gun while on the ground.
• Reynaldo Caballero, 37, was sentenced to five years in prison on six charges, including five for assaulting Sheriff Jim Mullet and four deputies, during an incident near Pauls Valley on Dec. 9, 2021.
It started with Caballero running away from deputies before being cornered near a fence, when he pulled what deputies at first thought was a pistol.
It turned out to be a pricing gun, which he used to strike deputies. He also kicked and punched at the officers during the arrest.
• Bobby Joe Davis II, 27, pleaded no contest in June 2021 to domestic assault and battery by strangulation. The next month he was given a five-year suspended sentence with two to be supervised by state officials.
Later Davis twice failed to appear for domestic violence review hearings resulting in an order for him to serve time in an intermediate revocation facility.
• Barry Dean, 36, had six months of a two-year suspended sentence revoked. The sentence was for a domestic assault and battery charge in June 2021.
• Cody Mason, 18, pleaded no contest to an assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge filed in June 2020.
He was given 10 years as a youthful offender to be placed under the care and custody of state juvenile affairs, complete with a treatment plan.
While in custody Mason was accused of committing other crimes, including assaulting employees at a juvenile detention facility.
This past March he was given 10 years with half to be spent in prison.
• Donald Gene McCurley, 48, was given a 10-year prison sentence on 11 charges with seven of those for firearm possession and four drug counts.
• Juan Nunez-Picon, 32, took a plea deal that includes two years in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol this past January after he was convicted of a similar charge in July 2017.
• Andrew Sweat, 38, was charged in September 2021 with child neglect and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Three months later he pleaded no contest and was given a 10-year term with all but six months suspended. He was ordered to undergo substance abuse evaluation and attend parenting classes.
• Joshua Alexander Williams, 25, received a seven-year prison sentence for driving under the influence of drugs in a vehicle stolen from Caddo County and having marijuana in his possession in September 2021.
The term is to run concurrent with sentences from Grady and Caddo counties.
