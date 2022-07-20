A handful of inmates have in recent weeks been leaving Garvin County's jail and are being sent to officially start their prison sentences.
Among them is Michael Hector, 40, of Sulphur, who in May was sentenced by a Garvin County judge to a term of three years in prison and another four suspended after accepting a “blind” plea on the allegation he assaulted a Wynnewood area man more than three years ago.
Hector's sentence is for an altercation on June 14, 2019, when he was accused of walking into the home of a friend, Stan Gilbert, and attempting to fire a gun at him before using a folding knife to stab him four times.
Hector had claimed it was Gilbert who attacked him as the two were playing a game of billiards in Gilbert's home.
• Dylan Jones, 29, was sentenced to serve a two-year prison term.
Jones was accused of stealing a trailer in January 2020 from a Wynnewood area construction business. He was caught when a law enforcement officer, posing online as an interested buyer, met Jones at a travel store near Davis.
• Jonathan Arteaga-Reynosa, 28, was sentenced to a term of 10 years in prison with another 10 suspended in a child abuse case. He was accused of striking his two-year-old son in Maysville.
• Joseph Barker, 31, of Pauls Valley had three years of a previous suspended sentence revoked in a forged check case.
• Chandler Griffith, 23, of Lindsay had half of a 10-year sentence revoked in a lewd acts with child case.
• Shannon Mason, 51, of Maysville had four years revoked from a 10-year sentence in a 2020 drug possession case.
• Greg Rushing, 31, of Wynnewood had three years revoked from a seven-year sentence.
• Johnny Shea, 60, of Byars was given an 11-year sentence on firearm and drug possession, along with a stolen truck in Pauls Valley this past January.
• Troy Tanney, 37, was sentenced to a one-year prison term for a stolen truck.
A number of other inmates were sent to start a six-month term in a state intermediate revocation facility
• Kyle Dennis, 38, Wynnewood, was sentenced in a domestic abuse case.
• Misty Wiggs, 43, Lindsay, driving under the influence.
• Jeffery Ardrey, 32, Lindsay, burglary and domestic assault.
• Gary Griffin Jr., 28, of Pauls Valley, drug possession.
• Derrick Taylor, 31, burglary.
