A total of nine inmates formerly calling Garvin County jail home for a time have been sent down the line to start their prison sentences.
The inmates were transferred over the past few weeks to begin their sentences handed down in Garvin County District Court.
One is Neal Garith, 40, who was given a life sentence in prison on multiple child pornography charges.
The sentence for Garith came during a lengthy hearing Dec. 12 in a Garvin County District courtroom that included testimony from two Garvin County sheriff’s deputies and a Maryland state trooper involved in the investigation, along with Garith himself.
After Garith was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland last year a closer look at his electronic equipment showed he had been the “sponsor” of online Zoom meetings on Feb. 23 and March 5, 2022.
Both times multiple participants were viewing pedophilia style porn that included the rape and sexual abuse of children ranging from newborns to five years old.
One of those other individuals watching the porn videos was Warren Gilbert, 58, of Pauls Valley, whose criminal case is still pending here.
Garith received a life sentence for one of the six charges he faced and smaller, concurrent terms for the others.
• Brittany Danielle Cowan, 32, is set to serve a 12-year prison term.
The case goes back to Oct. 15 when a resident in the 200 block of South Elm reported Cowan and Robert Dean Mooneyham, 43, came to the home in the early morning hours.
After the two had left the resident reported noticing several items missing, including a purse with personal documents, cards and prescription drugs.
Later a search of the Pauls Valley residence where Cowan and Mooneyham were living resulted in authorities finding a stolen pill bottle in the trash.
Also found were several grams of methamphetamine, more than four grams of heroin, digital scales, empty baggies and a rifle.
Officers reported Cowan’s cell phone showed texts of several narcotics related transactions for pills, cocaine and opiates.
After a recent plea deal Cowan was sentenced to prison terms ranging from five to 12 years with all to run concurrent to each other. She was also given a $25,000 fine with all but $500 suspended.
Earlier this year Cowan was given a suspended sentence in a 2021 case of two drug trafficking charges.
• Brianna McLean, 30, of Stratford faces a seven-year prison term on drug accusations.
McLean and Jessica Rinehart, 37, were arrested in Stratford last August after more 630 grams of methamphetamine and multiple firearms were found in their possession.
The two are accused of transporting the drug between Oklahoma City and Stratford.
McLean's sentence is based on a state's motion to accelerate a seven-year deferred sentence she received for convictions in 2019 of marijuana possession and child neglect.
• Trusdon Ellett, 22, was given a five-year prison term.
The sentence includes the charge Ellett used a pencil to stab a fellow inmate about 30 times when the two were being held in Garvin County jail this past September.
• Clint Hernandez, 30, received a five-year sentence on charges he stabbed one man and used a hammer to strike another during an altercation in the Elmore City area over the summer.
• Jonathon Burnes, 27, of Stratford was given a one-year prison term with another three years suspended after he accepted a plea deal for a domestic abuse charge last summer.
• Joseph Ory Butler, 31, was given four years in prison on the charge he drove a pickup without the owner's permission and gave a county sheriff's deputy a fictitious name this past August.
• Harvey Lamonte Fields, 44, is starting a five-year prison sentence with another 25 years suspended on the charge he sold a baggie of methamphetamine back in August on the east side of Pauls Valley.
• A two-year prison sentence was given to Nathan Foster, 35, who was accused of taking a vehicle without the owner's permission in June in Pauls Valley.
• Roy Talbott III, 44, had five years revoked from a previous 20-year suspended sentence. He was accused of taking a Pauls Valley police officer on a high speed pursuit through town.
• Kayelea Anderson, 25, is set to serve five years of a 15-year suspended sentence on the charge of trafficking more than 57 grams of methamphetamine in April 2022 in Pauls Valley.
