A total of 18 inmates have left Garvin County's jail as they were recently transferred out to officially begin their prison sentences.
The transfers came during the months of October, November and December to wrap up the 2021 year.
Topping the list is Jerry Lee Walker, 39, of Paoli.
After Walker pleaded no contest to 31 felony charges this past November he was given a 30-year term in prison.
All of Walker's charges allege he was leading a teenage girl down a long path of sexual exploitation.
The allegations were supported with plenty of cell phone messages found between Walker and the girl.
Walker was accused of first pushing for the Paoli teen to send nude photos of herself and then offering money for sex and later forcing the girl into sexual acts.
Court records show Walker first expressed interest in the girl with electronic messages starting back in June 2019. The interactions continued until early 2022 when the teen was 16 years old.
Formal allegations included forcible oral sodomy, soliciting child prostitution, lewd proposals to a child, solicitation of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery of a minor.
• David Gene Wood, 43, of Maysville is serving a life sentence with all but 20 years suspended.
Wood took a plea deal for 20 felony charges accusing him of sexually abusing a young girl from April 2018 through January 2021.
Charges range from rape to lewd acts with child under 12 to manufacturing child pornography.
• Crissina Whitefield, 45, of Pauls Valley was given a two-year prison term with another three years suspended.
Whitefield is accused of using a wooden chair to strike a county deputy in the back.
The incident came on May 7, 2021 when a deputy reported seeing a fire on the back porch of a Pauls Valley residence in the 800 block of Wagner.
Records show Whitefield claimed she struck the deputy because she didn't trust him. He was at the time using a garden hose to put out the fire.
• Jonathan Barrett, 48, of Maysville starts a five-year prison term. Back on Dec. 14, 2019 he was found in possession of a revolver by Maysville police checking out the call of a suspicious person.
Barrett had previous convictions of drug possession in at least two other counties.
• Also starting a five-year term is Jawuan Tyree Garza, 21, of Pauls Valley.
It dates back to Nov. 19, 2019 when Garza is alleged to have assaulted a police officer while being arrested at a convenience store in Pauls Valley.
• John Raymond Martin, 43, of Stratford was driving a stolen vehicle when arrested by Stratford police on June 8, 2021.
Martin was given a three-year term with another year suspended.
• Jonathan Ward, 21, of Elmore City is serving time from a revoked sentence.
In August 2020 Ward was given a five-year term with all but 90 days suspended for charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse. The sentence was revoked this past September.
• Gary Ayers, 34, of Stratford is serving a three-year sentence for assaulting two county jail detention deputies on July 14, 2021.
• Seth Coots, 34, of Lindsay is serving a two-year term for taking Lindsay police on a high speed pursuit on Sept. 29, 2021.
Coots, who drove at speeds up to 117 mph, was also sentenced for driving under the influence of alcohol and without a license.
• A revoked sentence resulted in Jeffrey Dansby, 38, of Stratford being sentenced to a five-year prison term.
It was back in 2018 when Dansby was given a suspended sentence for convictions of assaulting a Stratford police officer and burglary.
• Andrew Ellett, 33, of Wynnewood had a two-year term revoked from a domestic assault conviction last April.
• Chafen Harrison, 46, of Pauls Valley has a two-year sentence after taking a plea deal for 2021 convictions of firearm possession, assault and resisting an officer.
• Logan Hurley, 20, of Pauls Valley had three years of a suspended sentence revoked in a 2020 burglary case.
• Joshua Johnson, 39, of Paoli has a five-year term with that same amount suspended for 2021 convictions of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, specifically a knife used in a fight with his father in Paoli back in September 2020, and firearm possession after a former felony conviction.
• Jeffrey Kelley, 37, of Pauls Valley had eight years revoked from a 25-year sentence for a 2021 conviction involving five felony counts of assaulting ambulance medics and nurses during a drug-induced incident on June 25, 2021.
• Khalil Saafir, 51, Oklahoma City was sentenced to four years in prison for five charges related to an assault on a woman and state trooper on Aug. 24, 2021 at the Interstate 35 exit ramp near Airline Road in south Pauls Valley.
Officials believe Saafir was under the influence of drugs when the incident occurred. He was also given a six-year suspended term.
• Billydon Allen Smeltzer, 21, of Wynnewood was sentenced to five years in prison for driving under the influence of drugs after a previous conviction of driving under the influence.
• Justin Upchurch, 24, of Pauls Valley had three years of a five-year term revoked from a 2021 conviction of assaulting a deputy while in county jail.
