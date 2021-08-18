Input leads to medical marijuana nod

Input from the public, some heated at times, did wind up convincing a Pauls Valley advisory board to recommend a change in a new ordinance for local medical marijuana dispensaries.
Members of the Pauls Valley Planning and Zoning Commission agreed Tuesday night the one section of the ordinance for the operating hours of dispensaries should be taken off the books.
If the Pauls Valley City Council agrees and approves the change, dispensaries can continue to set their own hours and be open for business on Sundays and all holidays.
More details will be come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
