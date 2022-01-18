Intersection collision

||||
Lalia L. Jolly, 82, was born November 25, 1939, and passed from this life on January 13, 2021, after a brief illness. Born to Floyd and Bonnie Carter, Lalia lived her entire life in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.
