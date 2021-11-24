Interviews start in CM search

With a little bit of a time crunch now on members of the Pauls Valley City Council got their face-to-face talks going with candidates interested in being the next local city manager.
A total of seven prospective candidates were scheduled for closed-door interviews with the council on Tuesday during a special meeting starting in the morning hours.
This is the first set of interviews with more expected to come later as the search is on to find the replacement for James Frizell.
Serving as PV's city manager for the past couple of decades, Frizell will step down and into retirement when the 2021 calendar year comes to a close.
Mayor Jocelyn Rushing says other prospective candidates could later be added to the process, while for now plans are to narrow the search by creating a list finalists for further interviews later.
“We'll interview the candidates and then come together and review our notes,” Rushing tells the PV Democrat.
“We'll probably make a selection from those candidates for the ones to come back for a second round of interviews.”
With Frizell's departure now just a handful of weeks away the mayor adds the council is hoping to find a replacement before the end of the year.
“Ideally it would be what you want,” she said about naming a replacement before Frizell steps down.
“In actuality, because of distance and time, it might not pan out that way.”
It was back in August when Frizell announced he would continue serving as city manager through the end of the year before heading off into retirement.
He first served as a police officer in Pauls Valley with all but one of his 22 years in law enforcement right here. He then stepped in and served nine years as the local police chief.
Frizell was named PV's interim city manager on 9/11 – the day of the most tragic terrorist attack in the country's history back on Sept. 11, 2001.
The following February the interim tag was removed as Frizell became city manager on a more permanent basis.
