Invite open for noodling event

An invitation is still going out for local businesses to be vendors at this summer's Okie Noodling Tournament in Pauls Valley.
The event on June 18-19 in Wacker Park features vendor booths and food trucks selling food and merchandise to event attendees.
The fee for merchandise vendors is $150 or $250, and the fee for food vendors is $250, $300 or $500. An additional $25 fee is charged for either water or electricity.
The local chamber is managing the vendor area for the noodling event hosted by the city of Pauls Valley.
Applications for vendors are available online at www.PaulsValleyChamber.com. For more information, call the Chamber at 405-238-6491.
There should be a lot of anticipation for this upcoming noodling event since last year’s Okie fish gathering, normally bringing in thousands of people to the local Wacker Park, was called off because of the virus pandemic.
•••
The search is still on to find teams to come out and hit the course for the upcoming Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce golf fundraiser.
The second annual chamber golfing event is scheduled for Friday, April 23 at the PV Municipal Golf Course.
The entry fee for the golf scramble is $200 per each four-person team.
A shotgun start is at 10 a.m. as a complimentary lunch will also be served with the day concluding with an awards ceremony.
Team representatives can register at the chamber office (405-238-6464) or by contacting Jaclyn.Woods@Chickasaw.net.
The deadline to get signed up for this event is Friday, April 16.
