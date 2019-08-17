A former champion of the chickens is now leading the coop as she and plenty of others prepare for one very big Garvin County shindig.
Marsha Martin of Maysville is not only superintendent of the poultry show but committee chairman of royalty for the 104th Garvin County Fair, which is set to put out the welcome mat this coming week.
To be exact, the fair is Tuesday through Saturday, Aug. 20-24 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
One thing Martin is hoping for is more young ladies in the county will sign up to run for fair queen or princess.
“It's not too late to sign up,” Martin said. “We would love to have more girls sign up for the contest. We have a lot of great prizes for them.
“I absolutely love getting these young ladies involved in the fair. I love the fact the winners aren't just based on raffle ticket sales anymore.”
The contest to name the winners in three age categories won't come until early next week as the royalty winners are scheduled to be named right in the middle of the fair.
Age groups include 5 to 9 for Princess, 10 to 14 for Junior Queen and 15 to 18 for Queen.
“They also have to do an interview with a panel of three ladies from Garvin County,” Martin said, adding that comes on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
“They also need to write an essay where they talk about 'what I like about the Garvin County Free Fair.'”
The raffle ticket sales will make up 40 percent of a contestant's overall score with the essay and interview splitting the remaining 60 percent.
To find out more call Marsha Martin at 405-880-2754 or drop by the OSU Extension office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Although a new member of the Garvin County Fair Board, Martin does have some previous experience chairing a rodeo in Stillwater.
She's also been a participant right here in Garvin County and past winner with the chickens, which are known by some as simply the poultry judging.
“The chicken show has been growing the last few years,” Martin said, adding she won both the grand and reserve grand champion honors for chickens not that long ago.
New this year is an egg show as a handful of different categories will be featured, including white and non-white eggs, largest and smallest eggs, oddest shape eggs and even hard-boiled eggs decorated with a theme.
“I'm excited about adding the egg show.”
As for the county fair itself, Martin is far from alone when it comes to her excitement about an event that welcomes in everyone no matter what their background.
“I love the Garvin County Fair,” she said.
“I love rural people coming together, and it's a learning experience for people of all ages who don't have the luxury of living in the country. I love the county fair and seeing all the stuff out there. You can learn and participate.
“It's a great opportunity for ag people. It's an awesome opportunity for the town people to come out and learn and have some fun.”
