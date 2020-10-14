It's a thumbs up for toy museum

A tourism vote of support was indeed good news for Pauls Valley's Toy and Action Figure Museum after it's been shut down for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A trio from the PV Tourism Board recently approved enough funding to help the local tourist attraction be able to cover its expenses through the end of the year. The action requires the support of the city council to be official.
Local artist and museum founder Kevin Stark says the help is needed because the facility hasn't had paying visitors coming through the doors since this past March because of the virus threat.
“Because of the pandemic we've been closed the last few months. We've been able to hobble along,” Stark said, adding the museum has been using its reserves to pay the bills during the closure.
In all, a total of $3,750 in tourism funding was approved out of a request for about $11,000, which was meant to get the museum through until next spring.
Stark says the plan is for the museum to get a little help for now and hopefully be able to reopen at the start of next year's busy time.
“It's called surviving, being here next year to be able to reopen,” he said. “There are no salaries in this request.
“We believe we can open on March 1. We plan on having a grand reopening in March. I think things will be better by then.”
The peak times for the museum are typically in March with school spring breaks and the summer months. The museum didn't have either period this year because of the pandemic.
“We rely on March and the summer to get us through. We don't have the funds to make it through,” Stark said.
“You need to keep in mind we are a 501 (c), a nonprofit run by volunteers. We're not here to make money. We're here to be a tourist spot or make this a destination for visitors to come into Pauls Valley; to say we have things in Pauls Valley that are different and unique.
“We're about creating these unique things where people want to pull off (Interstate 35) and stop in Pauls Valley.
“We're really an advertisement for Pauls Valley. There have been many articles and TV shows done about Pauls Valley because of the toy museum.
“We feel like the toy museum is Pauls Valley tourism.”
Without an unprecedented pandemic Stark adds the museum would be planning a big celebration this month for its 15th anniversary. The toy museum opened back in 2005.
The support approved so far will allow the museum to cover regular expenses over the next three months, while tourism officials said no to any funding for the museum's sales and property taxes and billboard banners.
During the closure over the last few months Stark said a few changes have been made to the museum to make it safer from COVID-19 for when it does reopen.
“We've made some changes to make it safer in the museum. We've taken out the play area and put in more display cases. We've been spending this time cleaning and reorganizing,” he said.
An example comes with the play area being replaced with a new area called “Space Cowboys” with half being a western collection and the remainder with a science fiction theme.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.