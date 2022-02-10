It's an event for new CM

Pauls Valley's new city manager will get a chance to really meet the public during a scheduled gathering next week.
A meet-and-greet for Lee Littrell is planned from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at city hall, located at the corner of Paul and Chickasaw streets.
Littrell started his new job on Jan. 31 after being named as the replacement for the now retired James Frizell.
•••
The next book in a series of lectures at PV's public library is “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote.
Professor Joshua Grasso will lead the lecture scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The theme of the Let's Talk About It series supported by Oklahoma Humanities is Crime Punishment.
• Professor John Morris will lead the lecture on “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess from 6 to 7 p.m. March 22.
• Professor Ken Hada will lead the lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
•••
Free yoga classes are still hitting the mat at Pauls Valley's public library.
A class for beginners yoga is 6 to 7 p.m. Monday evenings through Feb. 28.
The class is a slower pace and focused on developing clear and safe alignment in foundational poses.
A chair yoga class now starts at 9:30 a.m. Fridays through March 4.
Chair yoga is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated or with the aid of a chair.
This class is for those with balance issues or anyone who has trouble getting down to and up from the floor.
A vinyasa flow class is for open levels of experienced yoga students. The class is 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 2.
Yin yoga, a slow paced style where postures are held for longer periods of time, is from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 2.
All the classes will be held at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library. Call 405-238-5188 for more information.
