It's dry outside - burn ban stays

No rainfall or even snow totals to speak of means a ban on outdoor burning throughout all of Garvin County will stay in place for a bit longer.
Two weeks, in fact, is the new ban period as all three Garvin County commissioners gave their blessing Tuesday to the opinions of fire chiefs in the county.
As the assistant emergency management director for the county, Tommy Lawson said the recommendation was for the ban to be officially continued for another 14 days. At that time it will again be reassessed.
“Dave reached out to the fire chiefs about the burn and it's still real dry out there,” Lawson said, referring Dave Johnson, who is the county's emergency management director.
“It's their opinion the burn ban is still very much needed.”
That's all commissioners needed to hear as the ban first approved back on Dec. 13 will stay in place for at least a couple more weeks.
More than 30 Oklahoma counties, mostly on the western part of the state, now have burn bans.
Because of the dry conditions and extreme fire danger, the ban here in Garvin County means landowners are not allowed to burn in a trash barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
Those caught violating the ban could potentially be charged with a misdemeanor and receive a fine.
During the weekly meeting commissioners learned a request from the Stratford Ambulance Service has been submitted.
The request is to acquire a hydraulic lift bed, which allows for patients to be more easily lifted into ambulances.
Pauls Valley's hospital has also requested some help by way of federal pandemic funding coming to Garvin County.
No action was taken this week as the hospital is hoping to acquire lab equipment related to COVID-19 with some of the $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money coming to the county.
•••
The group was informed filings for the Garvin County Fair Board is scheduled from Jan. 31 through Feb. 4.
With one position from each of the three districts in the county any potential election would come Feb. 15.
• A $500 match from the county was again made for a 4-H beautification grant, which involves a clean-up project at the county courthouse.
• Commissioners approved spending more than $12,000 to deal with any safety issues related to the two boilers and water heater in the courthouse building.
