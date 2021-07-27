It's just about duck time

Small toy ducks, some likely be decorated up with lots of color, will be hitting the water for an event coming later this week in Pauls Valley.
It's the fifth annual Duck Derby Race set to get started at 6 p.m. Friday, July 30 at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
Adding to the festivities is a diving contest for those willing to step out on the board.
Anyone interested can go find out more at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Each duck can purchased for a few dollars and painted up in any decoration chosen by racers before the actual event.
•••
Vendors are invited to be a part of an upcoming community festival in Pauls Valley that brings together people with dogs and even cats.
Set for late August is the Bark in the Park and Feline Friends Festival in Wacker Park.
A Dock Dog aquatic competition is expected to get things jumping on Friday night, Aug. 27.
Food and merchandise vendors will be a part of activities on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Described as “reasonable” fees, vendors can find out more by calling 405-238-1303 or email paulsvalleypaws@gmail.com for more information.
Proceeds for the two-day event go to Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society (P.A.W.S.).
•••
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Aug. 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
A couple of local blood drives are coming soon by the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
• Tuesday, Aug. 3 (11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley, 213 N. Ash, fellowship hall. Call Mike Bailey at 405-238-3431.
• Saturday, Aug. 7 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of the Pauls Valley Walmart store. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
An Indian Education-Title VI parent committee meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Whitebead School cafeteria.
