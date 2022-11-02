A whole new plea has come in the case of a Garvin County detainee who a few weeks ago used a pencil to attack a fellow jail inmate.
Reasons are still unclear why Trusdon Ellett, 22, assaulted a fellow inmate in the county jail back in late September.
Whatever it was Ellett chose to change his plea to no contest last week after he was given a five-year prison term, which is the amount of time prosecutors were trying to revoke from a suspended sentence he was given in a 2019 assault case.
In the recent incident in Garvin County's jail Ellett was accused of assaulting the same inmate a number of times throughout the same night.
Security footage from the cell shows the inmate was in a bunk when Ellett took his blanket and struck him in the head.
Ellett then dragged the man from the bunk, picking him up and slamming his body to the floor. While the man was on the ground Ellett put a choke hold around his neck. Ellett then made the man wash the blood from his head.
A short time later Ellett began screaming at the same inmate, approached him and again pulled off his blanket and heat-butted him.
Early in the morning of Sept. 22 the attack continued as Ellett started hitting the man before grabbing a pencil. He then began stabbing him as the strikes were estimated to be 30 times.
On the video Ellett could be heard telling the man, “Yeah, I stabbed you,” as he also threatened the other inmates in the jail cell.
The injured inmate did need medical treatment and was taken to a hospital. He received staples for two deep lacerations on the top of his head, a broken finger and several bruises and scrapes.
Going all the way back to June 2020, Ellett was given a 15-year sentence with five in prison after a conviction of domestic assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon
The case was also tied to a 2018 case in Murray County of cruelty to animals and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Then this past August he was accused of going to a Wynnewood residence in violation of a protective order.
