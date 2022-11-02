Brand new criminal charges are bringing a past inmate insurrection in Garvin County's jail full circle and up to the present.
A handful of inmates in the jail facility now face new formal accusations after apparently choosing to fight back against county deputies during a jail skirmish way back in early September.
One of those inmates, Jesse Farnham, 27, recently took a plea deal in a few past cases that includes a five-year prison sentence.
Just last week charges were filed against Farnham and three others – Joshua Lacure, 28, of Ardmore, Dymetrius Kinley, 25, and Michael Todd, 31, of Pauls Valley
Lacure is accused on inciting a riot in the jail, while Kinley, Farnham and Todd have received charges of assaulting or threatening to hurt county deputies during the altercation dating back to Sept. 2.
An affidavit shows the incident started with Lacure screaming at jailers as they came into a cell to retrieve some property for another inmate.
Those jailers reported Lacure “displayed aggressive body language,” including “leaning forward in his stance with his finger pointed at us in defiance,” while encouraging other inmates to defy orders to return to their bunks.
“He said he didn't want to be in here and ya'll put him in here anyway,” jailers said about Lacure.
They reported Kinley then struck a jailer in the face, while another inmate also threw a punch. They said Farnham jumped off his bunk and aggressively advanced toward them.
At one point they said Lacure screamed to the deputies, “'You are the reason we kill cops.'”
The inmates were given new charges last week – incitement to riot for Lucure and assault for the others.
One day later Farnham was handed another charge on an unrelated attack on an inmate early in October.
The charge filed Oct. 25 in Garvin County District Court is a felony count of aggravated assault and battery with great bodily injury.
A video from a cell is reported to have shown Farnham walking toward another inmate on Oct. 5 as he stood at a door for medical reasons.
“Without any provocation” Farnham is alleged to have punched the other inmate several times. He also grabbed the man and delivered several knee strikes to the head.
After the inmate was taken to a hospital he was diagnosed with facial bone fractures.
Farnham's plea deal from last summer involves a handful of past charges, including a 2021 case of being in possession of a truck reported stolen. It resulted in a suspended sentence.
This past April he was charged with assault by strangulation and drug possession. A month later Farnham was arrested and charged with driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and then running away from local police before he was taken into custody minutes later at his residence.
Farnham's plea deal in July resulted in a series of five-year terms with all running concurrent to each other.
A misdemeanor count of assaulting an inmate in jail in early July was dismissed.
